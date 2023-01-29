Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

