Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVPH. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

RVPH opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $89.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

