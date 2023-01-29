Reviewing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) & First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and First US Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $230.92 million 1.97 $62.90 million $2.97 7.28 First US Bancshares $44.65 million 1.21 $4.45 million $1.06 8.75

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First US Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Independent Bank pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 27.43% 18.65% 1.31% First US Bancshares 15.37% 8.12% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and First US Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Summary

Independent Bank beats First US Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans comprising residential housing, commercial and industrial use property development loans, raw land purchase and improvement loans, and agricultural production loans; mortgage loans on residential properties and apartment buildings; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans and leases to commercial customers; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by personal property items, such as furniture, ATVs, and home appliances, as well as recreational vehicles, boats, and cargo trailers. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services, as well as underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance reinsurance policies. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 15 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill, Virginia, as well as loan production offices in Mobile, Alabama, and the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

