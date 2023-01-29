Reviewing Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) and Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Uranium Energy and Cannabix Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannabix Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

40.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cannabix Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Uranium Energy and Cannabix Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy $23.16 million 64.99 $5.24 million $0.02 203.60 Cannabix Technologies N/A N/A -$2.68 million ($0.02) -16.50

Uranium Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabix Technologies. Cannabix Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uranium Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Energy and Cannabix Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy 4.44% 0.95% 0.85% Cannabix Technologies N/A -40.22% -39.63%

Risk and Volatility

Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannabix Technologies has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uranium Energy beats Cannabix Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc. in August 2014. Cannabix Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Burnaby, Canada.

