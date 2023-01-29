Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Cap of $188.84 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $188.84 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002818 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.
Reserve Rights Token Profile
Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.
Reserve Rights Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.
