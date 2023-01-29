Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

EPA:RNO opened at €38.21 ($41.53) on Wednesday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($109.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.21.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

