Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Lifted by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. 5,107,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,415. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

