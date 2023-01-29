Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.38

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.38 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.62). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.63), with a volume of 18,524 shares trading hands.

Redx Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

