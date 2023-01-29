Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Acquires $193,264.88 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 24,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,346,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,288,513.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.
  • On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.54 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 627,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

