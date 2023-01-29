Raymond James Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $7.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,257,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 120,180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 770,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,178,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,253 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

