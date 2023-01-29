Radix Trading Up 27.5% This Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $269.28 million and $879,738.03 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00399720 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.52 or 0.28057394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00576739 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,012,345,263 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

