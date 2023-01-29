Radix Trading Up 26.9% Over Last Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Radix has a total market cap of $272.89 million and approximately $878,406.68 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radix has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00398029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,573.04 or 0.27938708 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00574072 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,012,495,824 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

