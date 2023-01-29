Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $76.87 million and $7.41 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.04 or 0.01360112 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007681 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000648 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00041137 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015295 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.72 or 0.01634133 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.