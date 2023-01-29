QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $120.61.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after buying an additional 1,477,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after buying an additional 259,059 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,215,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

