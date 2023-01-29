QuarkChain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $56.30 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $56.30 million and $3.22 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars.

