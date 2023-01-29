Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $404,808.82 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00403652 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.62 or 0.28333364 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00573278 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

