Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,815 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 591.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 39,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

