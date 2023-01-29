Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $486.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

