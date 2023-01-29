Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hasbro by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 71.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.09.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.