Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hasbro by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 71.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Shares of HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.09.
Hasbro Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
