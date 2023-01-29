Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,094 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,157 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $107.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

