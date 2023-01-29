Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 219.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 174.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.13.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Stories

