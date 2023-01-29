Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,286 shares of company stock valued at $36,292,575. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

