Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Boyd Gaming Price Performance
NYSE BYD opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.