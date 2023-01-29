Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.58 Million Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $12.35 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

