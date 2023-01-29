Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 51,026 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

HAIN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

