Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.