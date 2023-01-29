Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,446 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Liberty Energy worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 599.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,750 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at about $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

