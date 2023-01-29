Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 3,644 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Stock Down 3.5 %
HUM stock opened at $481.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.91 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
