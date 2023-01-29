Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 3,644 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 3.5 %

HUM stock opened at $481.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.91 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

