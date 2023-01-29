Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.00. 645,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,102. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

