Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of QLGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 69,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Qualigen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.39.
Institutional Trading of Qualigen Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.
About Qualigen Therapeutics
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.