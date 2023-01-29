Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QLGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 69,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Qualigen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.39.

Institutional Trading of Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.16% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

