QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 39,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $87,359,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 435,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

