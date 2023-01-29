QITMEER NETWORK Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 75.8% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $834,000.63 and approximately $558,233.10 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.22197778 USD and is down -74.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $543,794.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

