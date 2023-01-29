QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading Down 75.7% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 74.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 75.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $834,821.09 and approximately $553,129.34 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.22197778 USD and is down -74.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $543,794.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

