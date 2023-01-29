Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Invesco Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.