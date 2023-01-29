Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Cap Hits $124.71 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $124.71 million and approximately $65.73 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00397318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.58 or 0.27888780 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00576643 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.47327716 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $48,523,346.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.