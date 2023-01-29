Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PHCF remained flat at $2.65 on Friday. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.
About Puhui Wealth Investment Management
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puhui Wealth Investment Management (PHCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.