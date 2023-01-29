Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHCF remained flat at $2.65 on Friday. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.