Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $103.50. 1,246,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.10. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

