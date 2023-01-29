Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Proton has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $30.77 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00401889 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,714.94 or 0.28209675 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00567349 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,033,109,121 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,521,325 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

