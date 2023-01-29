ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,470 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for approximately 2.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.61% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,249 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after buying an additional 1,476,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $11,437,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $11,344,000.

Shares of PSQ opened at $13.26 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

