Private Portfolio Partners LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,440,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,336,000 after buying an additional 886,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,544,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 145,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,132.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 205,478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

