Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,558. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -12.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

About Presidio Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

