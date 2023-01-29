Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,558. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18.
Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -12.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust
About Presidio Property Trust
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
