PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

PWSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.06 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -109.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,168,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,396 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

