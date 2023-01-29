Poollotto.finance (PLT) One Day Volume Reaches $27,336.86

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00013294 BTC on popular exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $36.45 million and $27,336.86 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

