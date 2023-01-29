Po.et (POE) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Po.et (POE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Po.et token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $81,302.26 and approximately $1.34 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00399261 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,593.73 or 0.28015610 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00577671 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

