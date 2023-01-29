PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Short Interest Update

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 1,830.0% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 44.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 63.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLXP remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. 188,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,830. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 606.91% and a negative return on equity of 291.11%.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

