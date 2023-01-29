Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,718.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 327,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,718.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 327,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,087 shares of company stock valued at $652,856. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,738,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 505,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,193. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 19, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts with 8,595 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

