PL Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hawthorn Bancshares makes up about 2.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 5.25% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207. The company has a market cap of $162.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

