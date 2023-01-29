PL Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,970 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services makes up 9.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $33,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

