PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $79.91 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $81.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after buying an additional 92,315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

