PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PJT Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $79.91 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $81.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
See Also
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PJT Partners (PJT)
