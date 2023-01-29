Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 687.0 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PZRIF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $11.82.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

