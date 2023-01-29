Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at C$13.96 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$11.45 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$449.19 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.